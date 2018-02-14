Longmeadow teachers show support at meeting over superintendent’s contract

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A large turnout for Wednesday night’s Longmeadow School Committee meeting over concerns the superintendent had been asked to step down.



A lot of support for the Longmeadow school superintendent who had offered to resign.

Dr. Martin O’Shea received a standing ovation from 100 community members and teachers wearing shirts reading “Together We Teach.”

“We just wanted to come and say that we all really love having him as our superintendent,” said Julie Betancourt, teacher at the Longmeadow High School. “It just hasn’t been clear as to why they were reviewing his contract, what areas they were concerned about.”

One principal pointed out that the School Committee rated O’Shea’s performance as “exemplary” at the end of his first year as superintendent.



School Committee contract discussions take place behind closed doors, in executive sessions.

School Committee member Russell Dupere said Superintendent O’Shea submitted a letter February 8 saying he would resign, but no vote was taken to terminate him.



“I’d like the committee to consider if there is another way forward other than the resignation, based on my understanding of where we are,” said Superintendent O’Shea. “I’m hoping the committee will take that under consideration.”

There’s no indication when a final decision will be made concerning O’Shea’s continued employment.