Longmeadow School Committee to meet Wednesday night to possibly discuss Superintendent’s contract

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow School Committee will meet Wednesday night to possibly discuss issues surrounding the Superintendent’s contract.

Longmeadow Town Manager Stephen Crane did not want to go on-camera but he did agree to speak in his office.

On the record, Crane told 22News his dealings with School Superintendent Marty O’Shea have been positive. Crane called him an excellent administrator and a good guy.

22News received several e-mails claiming that the Superintendent was asked to resign. Crane told 22News he is aware of conflict between the Superintendent and some members of the school committee, but doesn’t know the nature of the conflict and he is not in their executive sessions.

The school committee will meet Wednesday night at the school department central offices on Bliss Road.

Superintendent O’Shea has been the head of the Longmeadow Schools for about a year and a half.

Prior to that he was the Superintendent for Hampden /Wilbraham.

Our calls to several school committee members have not been returned. 22News will cover Wednesday night’s school committee meeting.