Local hockey fans excited to see Kacey Bellamy play against Canada in Olympics

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fans gathered to cheer on Westfield Native Kacey Bellamy in Wednesday night’s USA vs Canada Hockey game.



A large number of people grouped up to watch Bellamy in Wednesday night’s game, including her sister Lindsey, as they take on Canada.

People packed the Maple Leaf Bar and Grill in Westfield since about 7 p.m. ahead of the game.



Team USA was able to make it to the semi-final game against Canada thanks, in part, to a goal from Bellamy Tuesday night in the team’s matchup with Russia.

Local hockey fans said they’re committed to catching every women’s hockey game this Olympics, and it means a lot to Westfield kids to see someone from their city succeed.



“To see somebody from your hometown, from your local rink, that’s made it per say, to the Olympics,” said Bryan Ciavola of Westfield. “It drives them. They love it. They watch on TV, they want to stay up late and watch the games. It’s fantastic.”



Bellamy played for the US women’s hockey team in the Olympic winter games in Sochi and Vancouver. Both games the team won Silver.

Wednesday night’s game against Canada starts at 10:10, and this year Westfield is hoping Bellamy can come home with gold.