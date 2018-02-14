Local high school senior comes close to basketball milestone

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – How could a high school basketball player be disappointed by scoring 27-points in one game?



Heading into Wednesday night’s game, St. Mary’s senior, Jake Butler was 29 points away from scoring 1,000 points while playing for the Saints.



“It’s a big night for him personally to reach that milestone of 1,000 points,” said Head Coach Joe Molta.



The 19 year-old led the first half with 7 points as his family watched from the sidelines.

Butler then shot more than a dozen points in the second half. But by the end of the game, he fell short by just 2 points.

“I understand what he’s going through and the difficulty it takes to get there,” Coach Molta added.

Butler is known as a team player and although he didn’t reach his goal during Wednesday’s game, he’s not giving up.

“Determination, even for job interviews I use that word determination,” said Butler. “I don’t like to quit.”



The Saints play their final game on Friday, but no matter what happens, Butler’s dad knows his son has achieved success.



“We’ll be very proud whether he reaches it or not, we’ll be very proud, he worked really hard,” said Michael Butler, Jake’s dad.

Butler has a pretty good chance of reaching 1,000 points on Friday. Coming into Wednesday’s game, he averaged 21 points a game.