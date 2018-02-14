Last minute Valentine’s Day shoppers fill the stores

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Candy stores and flower shops around western Massachusetts were filled with people who wanted to demonstrate their love for their significant others.

“You gotta take care of your woman, show her you love her as much as you can,” one resident told 22News.

Love was in the air in Franklin County on Valentine’s Day. Many residents went last minute Valentine’s Day shopping, buying flowers and chocolates for their sweethearts.

“Valentine’s Day is always last minute,” said Kathy Williams, owner of Richardson’s Candy Kitchen. “We get ready, get ready. Last week we were busy, but nothing compared to this.”

Whether its chocolate covered strawberries or chocolate truffles, chocolate is always a staple on Valentine’s Day. Many Franklin County residents stopped by Richardson’s Candy Kitchen in Deerfield to pick up something sweet for their valentine.

“We don’t have enough love in the world, so it’s just a way of showing the significant others, the people that you love, that you care,” Susan Peck, of Greenfield, said.

Guys- don’t forget the flowers. Sigda Flower Shop was busy all day with people picking up roses.

Dillon Dudek wanted to show how much he loves his girlfriend.

“I may not show it enough but being the big strongly man you gotta show that you love your woman and I love her forever,” Dudek said.

The red rose was the top seller at Sigdas. The flower shop sells 10 times more flowers on Valentine’s Day than any other day of the year!