Immigration reform hits early roadblocks

(NBC News) The Senate’s immigration debate is falling apart before it even gets started, with a new deadline from the Republican leader to wrap it up by Friday or move on.

Republicans want to vote first on a plan to crack down on sanctuary cities, but Democrats said no.

“That does absolutely nothing to address DACA, does absolutely nothing to address border security,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Democrats want to vote first on extending the DACA program to protect Dreamers, but Republicans said no and asked Democrats where their plan is.

Republican leader Mitch McConnell has now set an ultimatum, the DACA debate ends Friday, but President Trump says that is doable.

“Everybody in the room wants DACA. And let’s see if we can get that done, and it would be a great achievement. They’ve been talking about it for many years, and, if we could do it, it would be a great achievement. And it would be something, on a humane-basis, would be excellent,” said President Trump.

