Home Depot bringing hundreds of jobs to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Home Depot announced on Wednesday they’ll be hiring hundreds of employees in the Springfield area.



Spring is the home improvement stores busiest season, and Home Depot said they will be hiring 80,000 nationwide for permanent and seasonal positions. That is 300 people in our area.

The jobs range from cashiers and order fulfillment to general operations. One Springfield woman said any influx of jobs can help the city.



“It’s a low income area, and we need a lot more jobs for the people that are in the streets,” said Theresa Godfrey of Springfield. “It’s just getting crazy down here, so we need to put people in a good spot.”



Home Depot said they are already accepting online applications for their busy springtime season.