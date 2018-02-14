Valentine’s Day is a holiday all about love, and, more importantly, baking your love into a treat. Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, taught us how to bake up fudgy cashew butter brownies.

Ingredients:

¼ Applesauce

¼ Coconut oil

1 cup Dark or semi-sweet chocolate chips

½ cup Cashew butter, plus one tablespoon for the top

¾ cup Raw sugar

2 tbs. Ground flax with 6 tbs. water (to make flax egg)

½ cup Unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tbs. Vanilla extract

1/8 tsp. Salt

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350ᵒ.

Line an 8×8 inch pan with foil or parchment and grease with nonstick spray. Melt coconut oil, chocolate chips and cashew butter in a microwave safe bowl.

Stir every 20-30 seconds until fully melted about 2 minutes. I

n a small bowl stir together ground flax and water, set aside for 5 minutes.

Add chocolate mixture into a mixing bowl. Add flax egg, sugar, cocoa powder, vanilla, applesauce and salt, mix until fully combined.

Pour mixture into the prepared pan and divide the last tablespoon of cashew butter on the top. Take a skewer and drag it through the cashew butter on the top to make design.

Bake for 35-45 minutes until a toothpick comes out mostly clean. Allow to completely cool before cutting.