Valentine’s Day is a holiday all about love, and, more importantly, baking your love into a treat. Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, taught us how to bake up fudgy cashew butter brownies.
Ingredients:
- ¼ Applesauce
- ¼ Coconut oil
- 1 cup Dark or semi-sweet chocolate chips
- ½ cup Cashew butter, plus one tablespoon for the top
- ¾ cup Raw sugar
- 2 tbs. Ground flax with 6 tbs. water (to make flax egg)
- ½ cup Unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 tbs. Vanilla extract
- 1/8 tsp. Salt
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350ᵒ.
- Line an 8×8 inch pan with foil or parchment and grease with nonstick spray. Melt coconut oil, chocolate chips and cashew butter in a microwave safe bowl.
- Stir every 20-30 seconds until fully melted about 2 minutes. I
- n a small bowl stir together ground flax and water, set aside for 5 minutes.
- Add chocolate mixture into a mixing bowl. Add flax egg, sugar, cocoa powder, vanilla, applesauce and salt, mix until fully combined.
- Pour mixture into the prepared pan and divide the last tablespoon of cashew butter on the top. Take a skewer and drag it through the cashew butter on the top to make design.
- Bake for 35-45 minutes until a toothpick comes out mostly clean. Allow to completely cool before cutting.