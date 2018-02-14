Dying stabbing victim names killers

(KCRA) Investigators say the victim of a gruesome stabbing named her killers shortly before dying at a California hospital.

Family and friends honored Cuesta Tuesday night during a vigil at a skate park in San Jose.

“We were supposed to meet here because she was supposed to teach me how to skateboard,” Cuesta’s friend Lucy Uribe said. “I couldn’t believe my friend was gone.”

Details of the 19-year-old’s murder were revealed Monday. Cuesta crawled about 100 yards up to a road in Livermore, where she was found around 2 a.m. by two good Samaritans from Modesto who were on their way to work. She was stabbed multiple times and possibly tied up at one point, investigators said.

Cuesta was taken by helicopter to Eden Hospital in Castro Valley, where she gave investigators what’s known as a “dying declaration.” She named a suspect before she died.

Hours later, Daniel Gross, 19, and Melissa Leonardo, 25, were arrested at their Modesto home in connection with Cuesta’s death.

