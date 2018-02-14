Doctors to answer your questions about heart health next Tuesday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The month of February is Heart Health Month and 22News is working for you with ways you can stay healthy.

22News went to Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton to talk with cardiologists about heart disease; what causes it, the treatments and how you can prevent it.

Dr. James Arcoleo, Cardiologist at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, told 22News prevention all comes down to lifestyle, “Occasionally we’ll get someone to do a massive turn around. They lose tons of weight they’re exercising all the time. They really do what you ask them to do and they basically eliminate most of their medications.”

Next Tuesday, 22News will have doctor’s in the 22News studio to answer all of your questions about heart disease.

