Credit card offers mailed to your home can be used to steal your identity

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – We’ve all received credit card offers through the mail at someone point, and they could be dangerous if they end up in the wrong hands.

“We try and shred everything that comes through like that, not throw it in the trash,” one Longmeadow resident told 22News. Bob Stewart knows the dangers of having personal information stolen.

“Having had credit cards compromised probably four times in the past four years, I’m careful about that.”

Many people think that hackers have to crack databases to steal your personal information, but someone who lives near you could get access to your mail and do the same thing.

There are several types of mail that identity thieves look for and that includes credit card offers, which often have enough information on them for someone to take over an existing account or create a new one in your name.

There are ways, however, for you to opt out of receiving these offers in the mail to help protect your identity from becoming compromised.

The Federal Trade Commission says you can opt out of receiving pre-screened offers of credit by contacting consumer reporting companies like Experian, Transunion and Equifax. You could also get a post office box for sensitive mail, and always shred unwanted mail with personal information on it.