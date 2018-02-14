Congressman McGovern offering to mediate contract between Baystate Franklin Medical Center and nurses union

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Jim McGovern offered to mediate contract negotiations between Baystate Franklin Medical Center and the nurses union.

Baystate said they’d rather continue contract discussions directly with the unionized nurses.

Baystate Franklin Medical Center has been in contract negotiations with 200 nurses for more than a year. The nurses are demanding better wages, health insurance, and increased staffing.

Congressman Jim McGovern contacted Baystate Franklin and the Massachusetts Nurses Association this week, offering to help them agree on a contract. Baystate sent 22News a statement explaining why they declined his offer.

Baystate Franklin said:

We remain focused on reaching a successful resolution to our contract discussions with the MNA at Baystate Franklin Medical Center. While we appreciate Congressman McGovern’s interest in this issue, at this time, we plan to continue direct conversations with the union.”

Last week, The unionized nurses authorized a one-day strike, but they still haven’t scheduled it. They staged a one day strike last June, but it turned into a three-day lock-out.