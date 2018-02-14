Business owner claims he was racially profiled by Hadley Police

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – An Amherst business owner posted on Facebook that he was racially profiled by the Hadley Police Department.

Amherst Wine and Spirits owner Neal Patel said he’s been pulled over multiple times by Hadley Police due to racial profiling.

Patel said in a Facebook post that he “was pulled over for being a man of color who drives a nice car.” He also said that Hadley Police asked him if he had weapons of mass destruction in his vehicle.

Hadley Police Sergeant Mitchell Kuc responded to the post saying allegations of racial profiling are taken very seriously and they would like to get in contact with Patel to speak further on the matter.

Sgt. Kuc told 22News the police department is willing to do whatever they can to better understand Patel’s situation. Hadley Police has tried to contact Patel but he has not answered.