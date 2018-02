Related Coverage The complicated process of proving identity theft

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) – Two brothers have been convicted of using stolen identities to obtain about $2 million in fraudulent airplane loans from several banks across the nation.

Ryan Miller and Dusten James Miller were convicted Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Worcester of bank fraud, money laundering and identity theft-related charges. Prosecutors say the brothers, from Chicago, used the identities of other people and doctored documents to obtain loans.