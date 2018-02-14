Bradley International named #5 in top 10 U.S. airports

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Bradley International Airport has been named one of the Top 10 Best Airports in the U.S.



“One of the things, that I like about here, is that you can fly anywhere in the world,” said Eliztaicha Pichardo of Hartford, Connecticut.



Conde Nast Traveler has named Bradley International Airport number five in its top 10 U.S. airports.

New England’s second largest airport offers travelers more than 100 commercial flights every day, and more than 30 nonstop flights.

Bradley’s easy to get in and out of and has speedy security check-ins.



“As the getting in and out, security systems get better,” said Mike Czarnecki of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “The restaurants are nicer. There’s more better traffic flow.”



A pilot with more than 25 years of experience and more than 20,000 flying hours told 22News Bradley International Airport is one of the friendlier airports to fly in and out of.

More than 6.5 million passengers traveled through Bradley last year and that’s adding to the state’s economy.



“We feel we’re not only a major transportation hub for this region, but we’re also an economic generator,” said Executive Director Kevin Dillon. “That’s a primary focus of ours. We want to try to bringing activity to the area, that’s going to generate jobs and continue to serve the area businesses as well.”



The airport generated more than $60 million last year and has future plans of expanding.