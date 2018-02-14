Belchertown man to give-up cellphone password as fatal accident investigation continues

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Belchertown man is being asked to give his cell phone password to police as part of an investigation into a fatal February 2017 crash.

According to Marey Carey of the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, 19-year-old Ryan Fellion is being charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and related charges in connection with the accident that took the life of Larry Kelley of Amherst.

Carey explained that authorities already had Fellion’s phone but were unable to access the contents due to encryption requiring a passcode.

On Wednesday, a judge ordered Fellion to give up his password to State Police investigators so they can complete a search warrant on his phone.

The 19-year-old is due back in court on February 16 for a pretrial hearing at 8:30 a.m.