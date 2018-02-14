Barnes ANGB fighter jets conducting air defense exercise

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fighter jets from Barnes Air National Guard Base are conducting an air defense exercise Wednesday between the base and northern Vermont and New Hampshire.

According to the 104th FW Public Affairs Office, the exercise will last from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will involve low-altitude flying, as well as aircraft from the Civil Air Patrol.

The purpose of the exercise is to facilitate training for alert pilots on intercept procedures, and includes exercising airspace violations, hijackings and responding to unknown aircraft.

Communities between Westfield and central Vermont and New Hampshire will experience increased aircraft activity during the exercise.