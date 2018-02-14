Baker seeks $200-million for local infrastructure improvements

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is asking the state legislature for the release of $200-million in Chapter 90 transportation funds after filing “An Act Financing Improvements to Municipal Roads and Bridges.” The funds will be disbursed to all 351 municipalities in the state.

Since taking office in 2015, the Baker-Polito Administration has already released $700 million in Chapter 90 infrastructure funds.This most current request would bring that total to $900 million. The Governor says that the funding provides critical support for infrastructure repairs.

“Roads and bridges in good repair throughout the Commonwealth are an essential component of growing our state and regional economy, and we look forward to working with the Legislature to secure this funding before construction season begins,” said Governor Baker.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s (MassDOT) Chapter 90 program reimburses cities and towns for costs incurred for eligible transportation projects. This is the fourth year that the Governor has filed for $200 million of Chapter 90 funds.

Funding for each municipality is predetermined by a formula that includes factors such as population, road miles, and employment. Cities and towns must submit receipts to the MassDOT Highway Division district in which they are located which verifies that the expenditures qualify for reimbursement under Chapter 90. The Highway Districts in turn submit these receipts to the Department of Transportation’s Fiscal Department which facilitates the reimbursements to cities and towns.

To find current year Chapter 90 funding by municipality, please visit this link.