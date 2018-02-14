Baker proposing $200M bill to repair roads

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pothole season has not even peaked here in western Massachusetts, and many drivers are finding roads unbearable.

Constant changes in the weather have caused many pothole problems for drivers, and Monday, Governor Charlie Baker announced a plan to help fix roads in Massachusetts.

The governor said he plans to file a $200 million local road repair bill shortly. The repair funding for area roads and bridges is an annual agenda item on Beacon Hill. In 2016 and 2017, Baker also filed a $200 million bill in mid-February.

MassDOT has filled more than 2,000 potholes so far this year, but the troublesome holes in the road are becoming more and more difficult to avoid. The drastic temperature changes have left state crews, and local departments of public works far behind.

MassDOT has provided drivers with a “pothole dashboard” online to locate potholes in your area.