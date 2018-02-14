A look back on prior Valentine’s Day here in western Massachusetts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Its still winter but it feels like spring on this Valentine’s Day. 22News is working for you with a look back on prior Valentine’s Day and when it was not as mild like Wednesday.

This Valentine’s Day was a treat for everyone because it was a mild holiday. High temperatures this week will be in the 40s and even the 50s. That will put western Massachusetts at least 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of the year.

But prior Valentines Days were not always like this. Last Valentines Day temperatures were in the 30s. 2016 was the year frigid temps damaged Massachusetts peach crop, and on Valentine’s Day, western Massachusetts’ high temperature only got into the low teens. 2015 high temps were in the teens on Valentines Day and two-and-a half inches of snow blanketed western Massachusetts. And looking back to 2014, western Massachusetts had to dig out from a foot of snow February 13th and 14th.

22News talked with one woman who plans to enjoy the warmer weather this Valentines Day. Vanessa Kukharchak, from West Springfield, told 22News, “I love it its so nice I don’t even have to wear a coat outside its so warm I’m loving it.”

Dry skies and and warmer temperatures did make it easier to make those Valentines Day plans for your special someone.