Westfield community celebrates native Kacey Bellamy after teams win on Tuesday

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The U.S. women’s hockey team has earned a spot in the semi-finals at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Kacey Bellamy of Westfield opened the scoring for her team on Tuesday in a game against the Olympic Athletes of Russia.



Bellamy has two silver Olympic medals. This time around she and the city of Westfield are hoping for a gold.

People living in the area say it’s great to see women dominating in the sport, and to have someone from their city representing the United States in the Winter Olympics.

Tuesday morning some hockey fans watched her take on the opposing team at a Dunkin’ Donuts in her hometown.

“It’s pretty amazing I think,” said Bethany Liquori. “The public schools were doing a project making posters for her and putting them all around the city which was pretty great.”

Jean Buczko told 22News that he thinks it would be great to see the women’s hockey team win a gold medal.

Bellamy and Team USA went on to defeat the Olympic Athletes from Russia 5 to 0. They take on Canadian women’s hockey team Wednesday night.