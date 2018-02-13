Waze GPS app now let’s you know if there’s a pothole ahead

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Potholes continue to plague drivers in western Massachusetts.



Try as they might, drivers said they can’t seem to dodge the potholes that dot roads and interstates in western Massachusetts. Hitting their cars and their wallets, hard.



“Two weeks ago on the highway, I grabbed two potholes, and then, two flat tires,” said Jesus Lopez. “I just bought the car and had a budget, and then it messed up my budget. I had to buy two new tires, and they’re not cheap.”



With the Waze GPS app, drivers can mark hazards they run into on the roadway. Then the app alerts drivers when a disabled car or a pothole is along their route.



With weeks to go before peak pothole season, drivers said they’ll do anything to avoid them.



“I’ve been trying to be careful, I just had to change two tires this year,” said Julio Revera of Springfield. “I hope it don’t happen again, because I spent like $160 on two tires. I’m scared because I do see a lot of potholes in the street, and I don’t want to hit any more.”

MassDOT also has a pothole dashboard online showing the potholes they have filled so far this season.

