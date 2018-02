TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Turners Falls firefighters put out a truck fire in a parking lot on Burnham Street Tuesday morning.

Turners Falls Fire Captain Brian McCarthy told 22News there were no injuries in the fire. He said the owner called the fire department at 8:41 a.m., after seeing smoke come through the truck’s vents. When they got there, the truck was fully engulfed in flames.

McCarthy said the cause of the fire is being investigated by the Montague Police Department.