Three charged in Milwaukee jail death

(WTMJ) Three Milwaukee County, Wisconsin jail staff members have been criminally charged in connection with the death of Terrill Thomas, an inmate who died of dehydration in 2016.

Jail Commander Maj. Nancy Evans, Lt. Kashka Meadors, and Correctional Officer James Ramsey-Guy were all charged Monday and appeared in court Monday afternoon.

Thomas, 38, died April 24, 2016 while in solitary confinement. He was booked into jail on shooting charges. His attorney says his water was shut off for six days before his death.

Last year, a jury determined that seven members of the jail staff who may have played a role in Thomas’ death should be charged. District Attorney John Chisholm says he will not be filing charges against the other four employees.

According to a criminal complaint, Meadors gave the order to turn off Thomas’ water after Thomas flooded his cell in the mental health unit. He was transferred to the disciplinary unit and that’s when Meadors ordered Officer Ramsey-Guy to turn off the water to Thomas’ cell until “he behaves.”

