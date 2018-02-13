Suicide by Craigslist?

(KUSA) A man arrested in the shooting death of a 19-year-old Colorado woman told police he shot her after responding to an ad she had placed on Craigslist looking for someone to kill her.

Joseph Lopez, 22, told investigators he met Natalie Bollinger in late December after responding to her advertisement and eventually agreed to shoot her, apparently in exchange for being allowed to keep her gun as payment, according to an arrest affidavit.

Lopez, who is engaged to another woman, told investigators, he was browsing through “Women seeking men” section, when he saw what he described to investigators as an “unusual post” titled something to the effect of “I want to put a hit on myself.”

Lopez told Adams County Sheriff’s Office investigators, he texted with Bollinger and eventually met her on December 28.

According to court records, Lopez told investigators he agreed to meet with Bollinger to kill or assist her in suicide, but said his goal was to convince the young woman not to go through with her plan.

