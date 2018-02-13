State Representative Stephen Kulik not running for re-election

WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – State Representative Stephen Kulik, (D) Worthington, has announced that he will not run for re-election.

Residents told 22News that Kulik will be greatly missed and that he was a strong voice for the smaller communities in western Massachusetts.

Kulik announced Monday he will be stepping down at the end of the term that after 25 years in the House of Representatives. He was an advocate for many rural issues in the state, such as funding for regional school transportation.

Kulik also served as the chair of the powerful ways and means committee.

Charlene Nardi, Williamsburg’s Town Administrator, told 22News the new representative will have big shoes to fill, but is looking forward to welcoming them to the community.

“It kind of brings a new excitement as well, I hope our new representative gets to know their communities like Steve did. Is a presence in them gets to know the people and is a strong advocate for us here in western Massachusetts,” said Nardi.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Kulik is working on the creation of a program to boost jobs in rural areas through tax credits.

Kulik said he plans to stay in Worthington and continue to be involved in public policy matters.