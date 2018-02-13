State police, MEMA join neighborhood social network Nextdoor

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s now a new way to communicate with State police and MEMA.

Both agencies announced their partnership with Nextdoor, a private social network for neighborhoods. The website/app is designed so each neighborhood in the state has their own page for neighbors to communicate on.

State police and emergency management don’t have access to resident’s private websites or information like their contact information. They can post important news, emergency alerts, and information about community events and programs.

State police say this will improve neighbor-to-neighbor communications.

Massachusetts is the first state to have the state police and emergency management enrolled on Nextdoor. To join the social network, just go to Nextdoor.com and follow instructions to join. You’ll need to prove you live at the address provided, by confirming a phone number, SSN, or by receiving a postcard with a code in the mail.

More than 2,400 Massachusetts neighborhoods are already connected on Nextdoor, including several in western Massachusetts.