Spring-like weather expected in New England for the rest of the week

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s still winter but it will be feeling like spring sooner than you’d expect.



I have my long sleeves on now which I’ll have to replace with short sleeves when we’re in the 50s tomorrow.



If you can’t wait to wear short sleeves and your latest spring outfit, you might be able to wear some of those items this week.



It might still be winter but western Massachusetts will be feeling more like spring with high temperatures forecast to be in the 40s and 50s.



22News went to Moxy Boutique in South Hadley to find spring attire already on the rack, and winter-wear on sale.

With warm weather coming, the boutique might be busy.



“I’d say absolutely especially up here you have a lot more foot traffic lately with the cold weather and ice you don’t see a lot of foot traffic,” said Andrea Sullivan, owner of Moxy Boutique.

Sullivan told 22News spring clothes come out around January for anyone taking a winter vacation somewhere warm.

Sullivan also told 22News that the spring color this year is “gold.”