Residents meet to discuss Westhampton couple’s shed not meeting zoning code standards

WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Westhampton residents gathered for a public hearing Tuesday night to discuss the location of one of their neighbors sheds.

Catherine Hondrop and her partner have been receiving complaints about their shed that has been there for years.

The couple runs a Buddhist temple in their house.

They told 22News they have been targeted for harassment, because they are a same-sex interracial couple.

Where the shed currently stands violates the towns local code.

“It’s supposed to have a 20 foot setback and I believe its around 17 or less,” Leo Aloisi, chair of the zoning board appeal in Westhampton told 22News.

22News is continuing to cover this story and we will let you know the results as soon as a vote takes place.