Report shows that state needs improvement in school readiness for children

BOSTON (WWLP) – Sixty-six percent of children up to the age of five are enrolled in quality early education programs, according to the Rennie Center for Education Research and Policy.

According to the report, some of the major education challenges the state is facing include, a workforce skills gap and a lack of school readiness for children. Currently, only half of the children in the City of Springfield participate in a formal school experience before the start of kindergarten.

Jennifer Poulos, the group’s associate director, said early literacy plays an important role in reading proficiency in elementary school and high school graduation rates.

“Those important investments that are made by both parents and educators in early literacy, really pay dividends throughout the K-12 education pipeline,” Poulos said.

With the help of federal funding, Springfield was able to help more children from low-income families attend preschool and implement a core curriculum for preschool providers.

The report recommends the state follow Springfield’s model in other communities.