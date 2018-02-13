Police looking for alleged accomplice in Palmer home invasion

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Palmer police are looking for the public’s help to find a 36 year-old man from Springfield, wanted in connection to an attempted home invasion Sunday night, in which ended with the shooting death of one of the suspects.

Hampden County District Attorney spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News that they are looking for 36 year-old Freddy Rosario of Springfield. Leydon says Rosario is believed to be an accomplice of the man who was shot to death.

That man was shot while allegedly trying to enter the Palmer home of Dimitri Bryant, in an effort to rob the place. The alleged invader was taken to Baystate Wing Hospital, where he died. His name has not yet been released.

Bryant, the victim of the robbery attempt, is now facing drug charges himself, after Leydon says a search of his Calkins Road home turned up more than $32,000 and 20 pounds of marijuana, as well as packaging supplies. No charges have been filed in connection to the deadly shooting itself.

A second possible accomplice to the home invasion, 39 year-old Samuel Comstock of Palmer, was taken into custody on unrelated warrants, Leydon said. Police allegedly found an illegal shotgun in Comstock’s bedroom.

Rosario was last seen driving a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup truck with Massachusetts plate 6JM113. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Palmer Police at (413) 283-8792, Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Hampden County DA’s office at (413) 505-5993, or text the word “SOLVE” and your message to CRIMES at 274637.