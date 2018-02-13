MGM Springfield offering tuition reimbursement plan for gaming school students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- With the anticipation of the casino opening up in Springfield, MGM Springfield is now offering a tuition reimbursement plan for students entering classes at the Massachusetts Casino Career Training Institute Gaming School.

To be eligible for the program, students have to successfully complete two or more courses at the new gaming school. A successful completion of two or more classes guarantees a graduate an audition with MGM Springfield. Graduates who obtain a job with MGM Springfield, and remain employed with them for one year after the property’s grand opening, will qualify for reimbursement.

General Manager of MGM Springfield Alex Dixson said in a release sent to 22News, “This tuition reimbursement program is a real incentive to anyone considering enrollment in the MCCTI Gaming School.”

Classes for the new gaming school will begin on Monday, February 26. There is no formal education required to apply to the school and beginners are welcome.

The upcoming informational sessions will be held at the MGM Springfield Career Center located at 1259 East Columbus Avenue on the following dates:

Wednesday, Feb. 14 – 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 16 – 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

Staff from the Massachusetts Casino Career Training Institute will be at the sessions to provide details on how to register and enroll in gaming classes at the new MCCTI Gaming School. Costs range from $199 to $599 for a single specialized game class.

MGM Springfield is looking to hire 450 table games and poker dealers.

