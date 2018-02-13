Two lanes on I-91S in Holyoke closed for bridge deck repairs

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT will be closing two lanes on I-91 South for a portion of the day.

The lanes will be closed from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the area of Route 202 and Westfield Road in Holyoke.

MassDOT spokesman Patrick Marvin told 22News the closures are necessary to allow crews to make bridge deck repairs safely.

There will be signs in place to help direct drivers through the affected area. MassDOT is encouraging drivers to seek alternate routes or expect delays during this time.

You’re asked to reduce your speed when traveling through the construction zone.