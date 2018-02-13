I-90E in Framingham closed due to multi-car crash involving state police cruiser

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – All lanes heading eastbound on the Mass Pike in Framingham have been shut down due to a multi-vehicle crash involving a state police cruiser.

According to Massachusetts State Police, all westbound lanes have been reopened. They were temporarily closed so that a medical helicopter could land to take one person with serious injuries to the hospital.

State police estimated at 12:20 p.m. that all eastbound lanes would be reopened shortly.

#MAtraffic Update: Framingham- I-90 at Exit 12, 2 lanes now open WB. EB lanes remain closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 13, 2018

State Police Trooper Dustin Fitch said the trooper involved in the crash was hurt, but does not have serious injuries.

Trooper reported to have injuries, not serious, however there are other injuries, including one with serious injuries at this scene. #MAtraffic https://t.co/Y7SWEFNfeg — Dustin Fitch (@DustinGFitch) February 13, 2018

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes. Click here to view live traffic conditions.