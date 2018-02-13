Man shot, killed during Palmer home invasion identified

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The man shot and killed during an attempted home invasion Palmer Sunday night has been identified as a Springfield resident.

According to Hampden County District Attorney spokesman Jim Leydon, 48-year-old Benny Flores, died at Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer shortly after the incident on Calkins Road.

Leydon said it is believed that Flores entered the home of 21-year-old Dimitri Bryant with what appears to be the intent to commit an armed robbery.

Bryant, the victim of the robbery attempt, is facing drug charges, after Leydon says a search of his home turned up more than $32,000 and 20 pounds of marijuana, as well as packaging supplies. No charges have been filed in connection to the deadly shooting itself. Bryant’s bail was set at $10,000 during his arraignment Monday in Palmer District Court.

Police are actively looking for another Springfield man, 36-year-old Freddy Rosario, who is believed to be an accomplice of Flores.

Rosario was last seen driving a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup truck with Massachusetts plate 6JM113. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Palmer Police at (413) 283-8792, Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Hampden County DA’s office at (413) 505-5993, or text the word “SOLVE” and your message to CRIMES at 274637.