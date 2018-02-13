Long lost dog comes home

(KCRA) After missing for nearly a year, a dog found more than 280 miles away from home is back with his owner in Sacramento, California.

Champ, a Siberian husky, went missing from his home in April, 2017.

Lowman posted “Lost Dog” flyers throughout Sacramento, then realized that social media would be faster at spreading the message.

It wasn’t until Sunday night when the saga of the 2-year-old canine showed some promise, except he was not near home.

A good Samaritan in Bakersfield, which is more than 280 miles from Sacramento, spotted Champ walking outside two weeks ago. The person took the dog to animal control and then Petsmart, where the store found Champ’s microchip, however, all the phone numbers linked to Champ’s chip were disconnected.

