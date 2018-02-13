Let the good times roll!

(NBC News) Thousands of people took to the streets of New Orleans Tuesday to celebrate Fat Tuesday, the culmination of weeks of celebration across the Big Easy.

Of course, the city isn’t the only place to experience Mardi Gras, but its parties and parades are known across the world.

Tuesday’s forecast called for thunderstorms, but a little rain wouldn’t stop the parades down New Orleans’ famed Bourbon Street.

An estimated 15 million beads are thrown by the Endymion Krewe alone, with millions more being thrown from balconies.

The two major parades in New Orleans on Fat Tuesday are Rex and Zulu, with people jamming the sidewalks to watch the many floats go by.

New Orleans is celebrating its tricentennial anniversary this year, a theme that can be seen prominently in the Mardi Gras celebrations.

