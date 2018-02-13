Judge to decide whether $559.7M Powerball winner can stay anonymous

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire state judge is deciding whether to allow a woman who won a $559.7 million Powerball jackpot to remain anonymous.

Judge Charles Temple heard arguments Tuesday from lawyers for the woman and the state. He didn’t indicate when he would rule.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe, filed a complaint in Hillsborough Superior Court in Nashua saying she signed the back of the ticket following the Jan. 6 drawing for the nation’s eighth-largest lottery jackpot.

Under New Hampshire law, a lottery winner’s name, town and prize amount are public information. But after the woman contacted a lawyer, she learned that she could have shielded her identity by writing the name of a trust.

The state lottery commission says releasing her information will help ensure transparency and doesn’t put her safety at risk.