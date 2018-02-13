Intelligence chief deliver warning on Russia

(NBC News) The 2018 midterm elections are not safe from Russian hackers according to the leaders of U.S. intelligence agencies.

Officials say the Trump administration has had nearly two years to respond to Russian meddling, but still have not done enough.

From the nation’s top intelligence chiefs, the warning is clear: Russia absolutely interfered in the 2016 U.S. Election, and this year’s midterms could be even worse.

During Tuesday’s Senate intelligence hearing, leaders pointed to foreign cyber attacks as one of America’s biggest threats, but admitted not much is being done to stop it.

A worldwide threat assessment released Tuesday morning by U.S. intel agencies says that Russian President Vladimir Putin, “is likely to increase his use of repression and intimidation to contend with domestic discontent over corruption, poor social services, and a sluggish economy with structural deficiencies.”

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2Bs9O03