Hatfield’s town treasurer and collector to resign

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hatfield’s town treasurer and collector announced her resignation Monday.

A meeting will be held Tuesday night to discuss how to handle town collector and treasurer Laura Bertram’s departure.

Bertram was first elected to these positions in 2015. Bertram told 22News she will assist the town with this transition.

Select Board Chairman Brian Moriarty told 22News he will advocate for immediate hiring of an individual or company that will best handle Hatfield’s finances.

“To lose a member who holds two of those positions is going to be tough but as I said a little earlier I think this could create an opportunity for us to perhaps move in a different direction with our financial team as a whole,” said Moriarty.

Moriarty added that it may be preferable to appoint these positions instead of having them be elected.

If positions are on the ballot, residents will have until March 27 to submit nomination forms.

Betram’s resignation will go into affect on Friday. She told 22News she wishes the best for the town, her co-workers, and the residents and tax payers of Hatfield. At this time she plans to take a much needed break to enjoy her family.