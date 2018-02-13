Greenfield’s DPW is trying to keep up with all the potholes

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re seeing more potholes early in the season this year.

All the snow, ice, rain and fluctuating temperatures have been causing craters in the road surfaces.

“They did some patching 3 weeks ago, but all that patching has come up with the last rainstorm and freezing rain, I mean they’re giant,” said Carol Star of Charlemont.

Greenfield’s DPW has been filling the holes with asphalt, cold patch. Cold patch is very sticky, but it doesn’t last as long as the hot stuff.

“It fixes a hole maybe a day or two, and then we are right back at it in a day or two to fix it again,” said Ed Dodge Highway Division Member for the Greenfield DPW. “It’s definitely not light. Its about 20 pounds a shovel full.”

Greenfield’s DPW sends a couple crews out each day to fill these potholes with cold patch. They’ll be doing this until the DPW gets a supply of hot patch, which will be more of a permanent pothole solution.

“Its a temporary repair, we know its just temporary repair, we’re simply trying to get to spring where the frost is gone and then we can put in a permanent patch,” said Don Ouellete, Greenfield DPW Director.

Greenfield’s DPW typically goes through 6 tons of cold patch every day. Ouellete said they don’t expect to have any hot patch until April.