Greenfield receives grant to help recovering addicts find jobs

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield is one of nine Massachusetts communities receiving funding to help recovering addicts find jobs. The city is partnering with several local organizations to help residents get back into the workforce.

City officials went to Revere on Monday to pick up a $75,000 Urban Agenda Grant. The money will fund the “Second Chance Employment and Training Initiative” to help people in recovery find jobs.

The group Community Action is partnering with Harmon Personnel Services, the Opioid Task Force, and the Franklin County House of Corrections to provide workforce training, employment, and housing.

“This grant helps find housing for people,” Community Action Executive Director Clare Higgins told 22News. “And in addition, will work with us through our Harmon Personnel Services to get people back into the workforce.”

“Its a way of saying ‘Hey we support you, we want you to be successful,'” Greenfield’s Director of General Administration Mark Smith explained. “But we know employment is one of the key pillars for people to be successful in that pathway.”

Higgins told 22News they’ll be helping people in recovery write resumes and improve their job interview skills.

Holyoke and Springfield also received Urban Agenda Grants.