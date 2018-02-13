Granby police release 911 call as son allegedly stabs parents

GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Granby police have released the 911 call from a stabbing incident on Monday in which a son allegedly stabbed his parents in their home. The mother of 40-year-old suspect Christopher Rich called police for help just after 3:05 a.m. Monday morning. On the call she told dispatchers to hurry to the scene, as she reported her son was outside of their home after stabbing the two victims.

Upon arrival, police found both victims with knife wounds. Both victims were conscious and taken to St. Francis Hospital, where they are reported to be in stable condition.

Christopher Rich was arrested and charged with assault and attempted murder. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Original Story: PD: Man charged with attempted murder for stabbing parents in Granby

Police say that there are no other suspects being sought and that there is no danger to the public. It is unclear what may have caused Rich to allegedly stab his parents.

The State Police Central District Major Crime Squad is assisting Granby Police with the investigation.