Deputy fire chief says Montgomery home “a total loss” after fire

MONTGOMERY, Mass. (WWLP) – A family lost their home to fire in Montgomery Tuesday morning.

Montgomery Deputy Fire Chief Chris Galipeau told 22News no one was home at the time, but the nearly 200-year-old house is a total loss.

The fire started on New State Road around 11:30 Tuesday morning.

It took firefighters from five towns three hours to put out the fire.

This was the Montgomery’s volunteer Fire Department’s first major fire since the loss of Fire Chief, Steven Frye, back in December.

“It is a small town, we typically don’t have very many fires to begin with,” Montgomery Fire Department Captain Jeff Brown told 22News. “You just, we know we all have a job to do. We’re a tight department. We all try to pull together and do what we need to do.”

Fire fighters were successful in preventing the fire from spreading to the barns on the property.

The cause is not yet known.