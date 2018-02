LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers can expect delays on the Mass Pike in Ludlow due to two traffic incidents.

Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Swift told 22News a commercial truck lost wheels on the Mass Pike westbound near Exit 7. A passenger car was hit, but there were no injuries. Both the truck and car are off to the side of the highway. No lanes are blocked.

Swift said a separate two-car crash happened near the former location of the toll plaza. He said there is one injury, but “nothing major.”