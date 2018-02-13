Community council votes to reject apartment complex project on Boston Road

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A project to put an apartment complex at the former Russell’s Restaurant in Springfield was voted down Tuesday night.

The Pine Point Community Council rejected the project, with a 5 to 3 vote, that would have put 14 new apartment units at the location on Boston Road.

The property of the former Restaurant has been empty for years after it was purchased four years ago.

The President of the council, John Lysak said it wasn’t a right fit for the neighborhood.

“I want to see Boston Road built up, but I also want to make sure that when you get a large scale apartment complex that’s going to be right next to a neighborhood of single family homes that it is handled right by someone who can actually take care of the property,” Lysak told 22News.

The project can still be approved by Springfield City Council.

A meeting is scheduled for February 26.