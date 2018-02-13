Clerk who got IDs for people in US illegally gets prison

BOSTON (AP) — A former Massachusetts motor vehicles clerk involved in a scheme to provide fraudulent identification documents to immigrants in the U.S. illegally has been sentenced to eight months in prison.

Federal prosecutors say 46-year-old David Brimage, of Boston, was also sentenced Monday to two years of probation.

Brimage was the fourth Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles worker and sixth person overall sentenced in connection with the case.

Prosecutors say the scheme involved the stolen personal information of U.S. citizens from Puerto Rico, which was sold to people seeking Massachusetts driver’s licenses or ID cards. Many were in the U.S. illegally.

Those people then went to the registry’s Haymarket office in Boston, where one of four clerks would illegally issue legitimate documents in exchange for cash payments of hundreds of dollars.