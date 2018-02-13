Booking your Valentine’s Day dinner reservations early is highly recommended

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – You may have picked up your flowers already, but have you made your Valentine’s Day restaurant reservations?



Americans are expected to spend nearly $20 billion on Valentine’s Day this year, including dinner.



The Delaney House in Holyoke is preparing for a busy day. They’ve already booked dozens of reservations.



And with the good weather expected, and Valentine’s Day falling on a weekday, they’re expecting manageable crowds.



“Instead of Valentine’s Day falling on a Saturday, we can really have a chance to entertain and really have our guests throughout the whole week and it makes it easier for everybody,” Peter Rosskothen, owner of Delaney House told 22News.

Delaney told 22News they’re still taking reservations, but he advises calling early.