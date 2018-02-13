BBQ Shrimp & Grits

Mass Appeal got into the Mardi Gras Spirit by whipping up some delicious Southern inspired cuisine! Jose Correa, Executive Chef at the Eastside Grill showed us how to make New Orleans BBQ Shrimp and Grits!

BBQ SHRIMP SAUCE

5 oz. Worcestershire

2 qt. Beer (Any Ale)

2 oz. Hot sauce

3 oz. Lemon juice

½ c Creole seasoning

1 tbsp. Tabasco

1 Tbsp. Salt

1 tbsp. rosemary, powdered

3 tbsp. brown sugar

4 ea. Crushed garlic

2 qt. Veg stock

GRITS

2 qt. Water

½ qt. Quick grits

1 Tbsp. Salt

1 tsp. Black Pepper

1 Tbsp. Sugar

2 cups Grated Cheddar

4 oz. Cream Cheese

1# Butter