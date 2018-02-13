Baltimore police guilty in corruption trial

(WBAL) Former Baltimore police Gun Trace Task Force Detectives Daniel Hersl and Marcus Taylor have been found guilty on three charges in a federal corruption trial.

Jurors found Hersl and Taylor guilty Monday of racketeering, robbery and overtime fraud, and not guilty on use of a gun in the commission of a crime. They face up to 20 years in prison on each of the counts.

Four other members of the now defunct gun squad have pleaded guilty, cooperated and testified in this case and had their sentences reduced.

Federal prosecutors argued Wednesday that Hersl and Taylor were given a choice when they became police officers, and they chose to do evil.

“This case isn’t a case against all cops. It is a case against criminals who hid behind a badge,” a prosecutor said.

